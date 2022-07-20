Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.83

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $736.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.
Chiyoda Company Profile
Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chiyoda (CHYCY)
