Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in June

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $104,709,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,989,000 after purchasing an additional 914,169 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after buying an additional 230,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $60.18.

