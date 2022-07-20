China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.14

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Company Profile
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in China and international. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

