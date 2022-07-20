Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.91

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.91 and last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 310245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Liberty Tax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.48.

About Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

