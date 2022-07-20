Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 365.9 days.

Arca Continental Stock Performance

Shares of EMBVF opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Get Arca Continental alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMBVF shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.