Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Declines By 20.2%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNBBY. Barclays upped their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets decreased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.44.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNBBY stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

