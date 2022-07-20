Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.74.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.44.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, with a total value of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,473,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,289,204. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,978,000 after acquiring an additional 394,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $662,225,000 after acquiring an additional 514,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.