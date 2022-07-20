Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Decreases By 20.0%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRNQ opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 359.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

