Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 703,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

GRPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

