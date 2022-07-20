Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQBK. StockNews.com lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price objective on Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $489.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.50%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Further Reading

