Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 670 ($8.01) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.15.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.