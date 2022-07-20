ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 10,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at $4,681,000. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 818,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,438,000 after buying an additional 303,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.