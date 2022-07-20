PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Short Interest Down 20.3% in June

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 332,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other PowerFleet news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.67. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $33.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

