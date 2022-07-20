The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 17,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PG opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

