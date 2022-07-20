Short Interest in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declines By 20.0%

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SLRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 355,581 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after purchasing an additional 306,084 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,068,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares during the period.

SLR Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.