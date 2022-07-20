Signaturefd LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $513.60 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

