Signaturefd LLC Has $843,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

