Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03.

