Signaturefd LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. SouthState’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

SouthState Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.