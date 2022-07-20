Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $271,422,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

