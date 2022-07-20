Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,981,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,539,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,028,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,943,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,296,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,142,000 after acquiring an additional 90,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,227,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($96.97) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.78%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

