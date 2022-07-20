Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in Booking by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Booking by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Booking by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 5.5 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,834.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,991.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,192.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.