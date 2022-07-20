Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $689.32 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $658.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

