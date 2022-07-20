Signaturefd LLC Sells 112 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $24,220,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $482.95 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.11 and its 200-day moving average is $531.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $663.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

