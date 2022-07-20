Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Synopsys by 35.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Synopsys by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 420.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $323.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

