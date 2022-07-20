Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,839 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

