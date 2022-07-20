Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.53.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.36.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

