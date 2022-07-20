Signaturefd LLC Acquires 718 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in POSCO by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in POSCO by 58.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.87. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

