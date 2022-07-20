McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $329.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.82. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $186.61 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.69.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,516,425. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

