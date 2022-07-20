Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,087 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

