Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.