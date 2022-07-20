Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,369 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

