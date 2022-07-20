Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

