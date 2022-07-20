Signaturefd LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE COF opened at $113.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

