Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

