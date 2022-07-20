Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 68,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.05) to GBX 624 ($7.46) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.16) to GBX 525 ($6.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.29.

HSBC opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.30.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

