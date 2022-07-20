Signaturefd LLC Buys 17,288 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after buying an additional 440,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after buying an additional 297,932 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

