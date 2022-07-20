Signaturefd LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after buying an additional 1,209,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CM stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

