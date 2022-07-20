Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

