Signaturefd LLC Has $974,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,735,778,000 after acquiring an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

