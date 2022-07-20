Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 2.9 %

BNS stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.70. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $54.23 and a one year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.