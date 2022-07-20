Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.9 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

Shares of EL opened at $255.40 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.39 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

