freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of freenet from €30.00 ($30.30) to €32.00 ($32.32) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of freenet from €27.00 ($27.27) to €27.50 ($27.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut shares of freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of freenet to €27.50 ($27.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

