ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.52

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 8296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

ProMIS Neurosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -566.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

