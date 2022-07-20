SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.
