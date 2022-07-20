Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.27

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lion from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Lion ( OTCMKTS:LIOPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $749.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.82 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

