Alexco Resource (TSE:AXR) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AXU) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.33. 172,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 110,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
