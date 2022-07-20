Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $883,000 Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ChargePoint were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,266,935 shares of company stock valued at $30,824,201. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

