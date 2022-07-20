Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

