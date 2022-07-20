Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 9,533 Shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.30% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

KARS stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.